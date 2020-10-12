Sports News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Majeed Ashmeru celebrates 23rd birthday with charity exercise

Members of the Majeed Ashmeru foundation

Hardworking Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashmeru has hit the streets of Nima, Adabraka and the Central Police Station to reach out to the poor and needy as he celebrated his 23rd birthday on Saturday.



The wonderful playmaker had earlier announced his intentions of donating some cash to the needy on his birthday and has spiced it with food distribution and financial assistance to many others.



The RB Salzburg star through his Majeed Ashmeru Foundation donated 500 packs of cooked food to the poor and needy on the streets and also handed over water, drinks, bread, sugar, milo and toiletries to the Central and Nima Police Stations in Accra.



The former WAFA midfielder has always given back to his community with similar exercises during the lockdown period as the COVID-19 pandemic broke out earlier in Ghana.



The Ghana U23 star who has always had the poor and needy at heart keeps assistance others to bridge the poverty gap in most of the communities he grew up from.



Below are some shots from the charity exercise as Majeed Ashmeru through his foundation – Majeed Ashmeru Foundation – donated to the poor and needy.

