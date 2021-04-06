Majeed Ashimeru wins Man of the Match award in Anderlecht win over Royal Antwerp

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana international midfielder Majeed Ashimeru was named man of the match after helping his Anderlecht side to beat Royal Antwerp in the Belgian Pro League on Monday.



Ashimeru, on-loan from Red Bull Salzburg netted the opener in the 52nd minute as the Purple and White defeated Antwerp 4-1 at the Bosuilstadion.



After the game, renowned Belgian tabloid Het Laatste Nieuws named the former WAFA player as the best player having rated him 7/10, the highest among other players.



“He took care of the first goal and was in the game well afterward. On top of that, he scored his first league goal, Majeed was unstoppable,” The tablod stated.



“Ashimeru opened the score with an excellent infiltration. He was also always available and did a great job,” they added.