Sports News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Ghana Soccernet

Majeed Ashimeru will not make Anderlecht debut on Friday

Majeed Ashimeru joined Anderlecht from Red Bulls Majeed Ashimeru joined Anderlecht from Red Bulls

Ghana midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru will have to wait to make his Anderlecht debut after being left out of their squad for the second game running.

Ashimeru did not make the squad for the home game against Waasland-Beveren in the Belgian top-flight scheduled for Friday evening.

This is after missing out on Tuesday's 3-0 victory against Sporting Charleroi.

Manager Vincent Kompany is still assessing the on-loan midfielder before handing him his debut.

The 23-year-old has joined Anderlecht from RB Salzburg for the remainder of the current season, with an option to buy.

It is his fourth loan spell since joining Austrian champions in 2018.

