Majeed Ashimeru thrilled to score first European Cup goal

Sports News of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has expressed his satisfaction after scoring his first-ever goal in a European Cup competition.



The 25-year-old Ghanaian scored the second goal in Anderlecht's 2-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Conference League.



Ashimeru, who previously featured in the UEFA Champions League with former club RB Salzburg, had been waiting for this moment for a long time, but he finally broke his drought with a well-struck volley that beat Australian goalkeeper Matt Ryan.



In an exclusive interview with 3Sports, Ashimeru expressed his delight and said, "It feels really good to score my first goal in European Cup competitions because I have been waiting for a long time. I think it was the right moment for me to achieve this."



Anderlecht is on the verge of creating history by becoming the first Belgian side to reach the semi-finals of a major European competition, and Ashimeru believes they need to remain positive and take it one game at a time.



They face AZ Alkmaar in the second leg of the quarter-finals on April 20, but before that, they have to play Belgian league leaders Genk.



Ashimeru said, "We need to stay positive because we want to get to the semi-finals. It’s one game at a time because in football you never know what will happen. We go with our maximum and best because AZ is a strong team. We have to be ready for a big fight in Holland."