Majeed Ashimeru set to miss Ghana-CAR qualifier

Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru has suffered a setback and is expected to miss Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR).



Ashimeru is said to have suffered an ankle injury during Anderlecht's 0-2 defeat against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise.



The former Ghana U-23 midfielder has missed the last four games and is expected to return to action after the international break.



Black Stars manager Chris Hughton now has a tall of injured players who will miss Ghana's final AFCON qualify. Majeed joins Abdul Samed Salis, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Gideon Mensah, Mohammed Salisu, and Jojo Wollocatt on the injury list.



Nonetheless, Chris Hughton is expected to name a 26-man squad for the game against Central African Republic on September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.





