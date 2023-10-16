Majeed Ashimeru returns to action after three months layoff

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Majeed Ashimeru returned to the action after a three-month injury layoff on Saturday, 14 October 2023, in Anderlecht’s 1-0 win over Germinal Beerschot.



He was introduced in the second half as Anderlecht relied on striker Luis Vazquez’s goal to record victory.



This means he will be available for selection when coach Brian Reimer prepares his side to face Standard Liège next Sunday.



The Ghana international has been sidelined since the start of the campaign due to a hamstring injury.



He has been in the treatment after playing 81 minutes in their season opener 2-0 defeat at Saint-Gilloise.



Last season, the 26-year-old scored two goals in 28 appearances.