You are here: HomeSports2021 03 21Article 1210900

Sports News of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Majeed Ashimeru returns to Anderlecht squad for Zulte-Waregem clash

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Majeed Ashimeru returns to training Majeed Ashimeru returns to training

Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has been reinstated in the Anderlecht squad for their Belgian Jupiler League clash against Zulte-Waregem on Sunday, 21 March 2021.

The 25-year-old made his league debut last month but had to be withdrawn from the squad due to health reasons.

Ashimeru was said to be suffering from the post-effects of covid.

Head coach Vincent Kompany is now convinced about his fitness level and has included him in the 21-man squad.

Ashimeru, on-loan from Red Bull Salzburg, scored on his debut in the Belgian Cup.

Anderlecht squad: Wellenreuther, Verbruggen, Hahn, Murillo, Sardella, Miazga, Kana, Lissens, Mykhaylichenko, Cullen, Sambi Lokonga, Trebel, Ashimeru, Ait El Hadj, Verschaeren, Amuzu, Bruun Larsen, Mukairu, Nmecha, Diaby, Dauda.

Join our Newsletter