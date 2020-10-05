Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Majeed Ashimeru provides three assists in 12-minute cameo for RB Salzburg

Red Bull Salzburg midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru

Majeed Ashimeru had 12 minutes on the pitch for Red Bull Salzburg in their Austrian Bundelsiga game against Hartberg.



It was a thumping win for RB Salzburg as they thumped Hartberg by 7-1 on Sunday.



Majeed Ashimeru had something to do about three of the seven goals his side scored on the day.



The Ghanaian midfielder provided tow assist while also winning a penalty for the 12 minutes he spent on the pitch.



Majeed Ashimeru was a 78th minute substitute as he replaced Enock Mwepu and instantly started weaving his magic.



He gave Zambian striker Patson Daka a brilliant pass for the fifth goal of the game before he was brought down in the penalty box for a penlaty which was duly converted by Noah Okafor to make it 6-1



Ashimeru completed his hat trick of assists as he gave a pass to Sekou Koita for the seventh goal of the game.





