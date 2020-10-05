Majeed Ashimeru provides three assists in 12-minute cameo for RB Salzburg

Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020
Source: Ghana Guardian
Majeed Ashimeru had 12 minutes on the pitch for Red Bull Salzburg in their Austrian Bundelsiga game against Hartberg.
It was a thumping win for RB Salzburg as they thumped Hartberg by 7-1 on Sunday.
Majeed Ashimeru had something to do about three of the seven goals his side scored on the day.
The Ghanaian midfielder provided tow assist while also winning a penalty for the 12 minutes he spent on the pitch.
Majeed Ashimeru was a 78th minute substitute as he replaced Enock Mwepu and instantly started weaving his magic.
He gave Zambian striker Patson Daka a brilliant pass for the fifth goal of the game before he was brought down in the penalty box for a penlaty which was duly converted by Noah Okafor to make it 6-1
Ashimeru completed his hat trick of assists as he gave a pass to Sekou Koita for the seventh goal of the game.
