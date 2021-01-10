Sports News of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Majeed Ashimeru opens boutique for big sister as wedding gift

Majeed Ashimeru

The world will be a better place if we can look after our love ones like Majeed Ashimeru who has gifted his elder sister a boutique as her wedding present.



The 23-year-old midfielder surprised Nafisa with a huge shop selling fashionable clothes, a few days before she got wedded.



Ashimeru in a short video expressed gratitude to his newly-wedded sibling.



“This is a little thank you for everything you’ve done for me. I’m giving you this gift from my heart of you as today is your happiest day.”



“I know with this small gift, you’ll establish yourself. I really do love and appreciate you.”



“Thank you mom and dad, for giving me such an amazing sister. I love you so much,” Ashimeru said.



The shop which is named Pretty Lee Unisex Boutique, is situated in Accra New Town.