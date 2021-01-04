Sports News of Monday, 4 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Majeed Ashimeru names Andres Iniesta as his role model

Andres Iniesta scored the only goal for Spain to win the 2010 FIFA Wold Cup

Ghanaian midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru has named Barcelona and Spanish legend Andres Iniesta as his role model.



Ashimeru, who is set to join Anderlecht on loan from Red Bull Salzburg, told Joy Sports in a recent interview.



The 23-year-old said he has admired Iniesta since his days at West African Football Academy (WAFA). He hailed Iniesta's calm and decent on-field attitude.



“Iniesta is my role model because on the pitch he is very decent. You don’t see him fighting with others. He brings so much to the game."



“Whenever he started a game for Barcelona, they had an 80% chance of winning. Off the pitch I believe he is someone we have to look up to because he behaves so well and that’s why he has been my role model from when I was young,” Ashimeru added.



“I like to score but when I assist someone I feel much happier than me scoring. Everyone scores but not everyone can give an assist. When I assist a friend I feel I did a good job for him to score. That’s what I like about Iniesta, he doesn’t think of himself all the time. He thinks of his teammates. I love to score, but I also love to assist,” he concluded.



Ashimeru has assisted five goals this season.

