Majeed Ashimeru named in Belgium Pro League team of the week

Sports News of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has been named in Sofascore's Belgium Pro League team of the week for his outstanding performance against KAS Eupen on Sunday afternoon.



The first chance in the game fell to The Pandas. A low cross from Konan N'Dri found Djeidi Gassama, but Bart Verbruggen was in the way. Sporting did not manage to create a lot in the opening minutes, despite a lot of possession.



At the end of the first half, Benito Raman came close to opening the score on two occasions. His fine finish on a cross from Anders Dryer, was disallowed for offside. A second attempt ended up in the hands of the Eupen goalkeeper. 0-0, a logical score at the break.



In the second half, Sporting quickly took the lead. The early substitute Kristian Arnstad delivered a fine free kick which went down as the assist for the headed goal by Benito Raman. Eupen goalkeeper Moser had to be alert again on a nicely curled shot by Kristian Arnstad. In the last quarter of the game, Boris Lambert's header hit the post. Gary Magnée and Smail Prevljak missed the target in the closing minutes. But the Mauves eventually drew the longer straw. They took the three points back to Neerpede.



Majeed Ashirmeru was substituted in the 77th minute. He made two key passes, 73 touches, completed three long balls, one shot off target, 90% pass accuracy, three dribbles completed, one interception, and seven tackles.



Black Stars goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen was an unused substitute for KAS Eupen.