Majeed Ashimeru misses out on Ghana’s squad for upcoming friendlies

Sports News of Sunday, 17 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has been forced to miss out on the upcoming international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda due to injury.



The setback has kept him sidelined, preventing him from representing his country in the upcoming games to be played in Morocco next week.



Ashimeru, who plays for Belgian club Anderlecht, has been nursing the injury since his return from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Unfortunately, he has not been able to feature for his club, thus making him unavailable for selection for the national team.



The versatile midfielder was one of Ghana's standout players during the AFCON tournament, showcasing his skills and contributing significantly to the team's performance.



His absence will surely be felt by the Black Stars as they prepare for their upcoming matches without one of their key players.



Despite his injury setback, Ashimeru remains an integral part of both Anderlecht and the Ghana national team.