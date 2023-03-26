Majeed Ashimeru mesmerizes Black Stars teammates with smart dancing skills

Sports News of Sunday, 26 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru left his Black Stars teammates in awe with his smart dancing skills in camp.



The 25-year-old former Red Bull Salzburg man made a brief cameo on the dancing floor during the initiation of FC Sheriff defender Patrick Kpozo.



He didn't take a lot of time on the stage but left everyone nodding with his dancing moves in the team's hotel ahead of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying reverse fixture against Angola.



Ashimeru made a return to the Black Stars squad named by new head coach Chris Hughton after missing out on Otto Addo's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The midfielder, however, did not get any minutes when Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo scored a 96th winner for the Black Stars against the Palancas Negras at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the first leg on Thursday.



He will be hoping to get some minutes when Ghana takes on Angola in the return fixture in Luanda on Monday.



See the video below:



