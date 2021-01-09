Sports News of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Majeed Ashimeru lands in Belgium to finalize Anderlecht loan move

Midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru

Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru had arrived in Brussels to complete his move to giants Anderlecht.



The Ghana international is waiting for the results of his Covid-19 test before sealing his transfer from Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg.



He is scheduled to undergo his medical this weekend.



Anderlecht will sign Ashimeru on loan for the rest of the season with an option to buy at the end of the campaign.



Ashimeru has been lined up to replace South Africa international Percy Tau who has recalled by his parent club Brighton in the English Premier League.