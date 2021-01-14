Sports News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Majeed Ashimeru joins RSC Anderlecht on loan from RB Salzburg

Ghanaian International Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has completed a loan move to Belgian top-flight side RSC Anderlecht.



The young Midfielder joins the Belgian giant from Red Bull Salzburg, where he won the Austrian league and Domestic Cup and also reached the last 16 of the UEFA EUROPA League.



Peter Verbeke, Sports Director at RSC Anderlecht has hailed the 23 year old’s talent following the move.



“Majeed is a young, versatile midfielder with a lot of verticality in his game. He was schooled withing the Red Bull philosophy, meaning his profile matches what we look for in a player. On top of that, Majeed has a good acceleration and he loves to infiltrate,” he said.



Verkebe added that they have negotiated to buy the central Midfielder after the loan deal.



“Even more importantly, Majeed really wanted to come to Anderlecht, and we negotiated an option to buy the player, which gives us a perspective on a long term collaboration.”



This is the fourth time Majeed has been loaned out since joining RB Salzburg in 2017 from WAFA SC in the Ghana Premier League.





???????? Black Stars player, Majeed Ashimeru, has joined Belgium club, R.S.C Anderlecht on loan with an option to buy.#3Sports pic.twitter.com/b5aMzymUm3 — #3Sports (@3SportsGh) January 13, 2021