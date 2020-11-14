Sports News of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Majeed Ashimeru joins Black Stars in camp ahead of Sudan showdown

Ghana international Majeed Ashimeru

Red Bull Salzburg midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru has joined the Black Stars in camp ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.



The 23-year-old missed the West African giants 2-0 first-leg victory over Sudan in Cape Coast after his club gave him the permission at the eleventh hour.



He joined his teammates in camp today ahead of their trip to Omdurman on Sunday, November, 15.



His arrival will serve as a huge boost for Ghana coach Charles Akonnor after their relatively disappointing performance last Thursday.



He has played 7 times for the Austrian giants so far this season, providing three assists.

