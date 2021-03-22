Majeed Ashimeru indebted to Anderlecht medical team after return to action

Sports News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Majeed Ashimeru has credited the Anderlecht technical and medical teams after his return to competitive action.



The Ghana international has had his campaign with the Belgian giants slowed due to effects of COVID-19.



The on-loan midfielder tested positive when he arrived from Ghana to seal his loan move from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.



This delayed his debut until February 03 2021 when he scored coming on as a substitute during a Belgian Cup match.



He later excelled in a friendly match and that convinced Coach Vincent Kompany to hand him a starting role on his league debut on 21 February 2021.



But the 23-year-old struggled and was replaced at half time `with the explanation the covid-19 has had a toll on him.



Ashimeru had to wait until fully fit to start against Zulte Waregem on Sunday, 21 March 2021 where he excelled in the 4-1 win.



He played for 70 minutes and was replaced by Ghanaian youngster Francis Amuzu.



Ashimeru wrote: ''Good win guys, excited to have played my part. This is for the medical and technical team and the fans for all the support RSC Anderlecht important 3points.''