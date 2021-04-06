Majeed Ashimeru elated to open scoring account at Anderlecht

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru says he is happy to have scored his debut goal for Anderlecht in their thumping away win at Royal Antwerp.



The Black Stars midfielder netted the opener as the Purple and White defeated Antwerp 4-1 on Monday in the Belgium Jupiter pro league.



"Great team performance on the road last night, elated to be on the scoresheet. We keep pushing!," he posted on Twitter.



Ashimeru opened the scoring of the match at the Bosuilstadion in the 52nd minute after connecting a pass from Lukas Nmecha.



Michael Murillo added the second goal 10 minutes later before Anouar Ait El Hadj increasing the advantage in the 77th minute.



Yari Verschaeren completed the drubbing with a fine strike six minutes from full-time.



Ashimeru joined Anderlecht in January on loan from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg until the end of the season.



The 23-year-old has so far made four appearances for Anderlecht in all competitions scoring twice in the process.



