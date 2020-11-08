Sports News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Majeed Ashimeru earns late call-up to the Black Stars

Red Bull Salzburg midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru

According to reports, Red Bull Salzburg midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru, has earned a late call-up into the Black Stars set up.



The 23-year-old has been excellent for the Austrian giants this season, making huge impact domestically and putting up impressive performances in the UEFA Champions League.



Due to this, he has been added to Akonnor's squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Sudan.



It is however unclear on which player he will replace on the team as Akonnor named a 23-man squad for the doubleheader.



Also, Yeni Malatyaspor midfielder Afriyie Acquah has returned to the side for the first time in a year.

