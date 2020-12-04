Sports News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Maintaining Serie A status will feel like winning the Scudetto - Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghanaian forward, Emmanuel Gyasi has said that he is hoping to stay in Serie A next season with Spezia.



Emmanuel Gyasi played a vital role in Spezia's qualification for the Serie A last season.



After 9 matches played, Spezia is occupying the 14th position with 10 points.



Ahead of their home game against Lazio, the 24-year-old forward is hoping to maintain their stay despite a difficult start of the season.



"First of all, the salvation of Spezia," he told Tuttosport.



"It would be like winning the Scudetto," he added.



Emmanuel Gyasi has scored once in the ongoing season.

