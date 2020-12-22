Sports News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Maintain your standards - Ex-Prez Kufuor tells Asante Kotoko

Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, has advised the playing body of Asante Kotoko not to underrate their opponents in order to achieve better results going forward.



The Porcupine Warriors prior to their game against Dreams FC called on the former President at his residence in Peduase.



In his remarks, he observed Kotoko is noted to be champions in the country and for that matter, any club that plays them will try to prove it wealth.



In spite of that, he has entreated the team not to underrate their opponent whenever they are playing and also maintain their standards.



He added that the team must not play minors to any team if they really wants to attain greater height.



“Even at a point, the team was not performing the fear factor in the industry was still there. People think the club was born to be champions and this has made other clubs uplift their game when playing Kotoko”



“Due to the club’s brand, other teams try to do ways and means in order to beat Kotoko and so these are some of the things that causes Kotoko’s struggle in matches”



“As champions, when care is not taken you will take things for granted. This day’s all the clubs have improved and so when you underrate them you will get shocked. I will entreat you to maintain your standards”



“You should not underrate any team going forward. You play premier league club just like a Division opponent”





