Maintain your squad for impact in Africa - Kwasi Appiah advises Asante Kotoko

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah has advised Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko to keep the current squad for three seasons if they want to make an impact in Africa.



The Porcupine Warriors are noted for poor player recruitment and transfer policy as the club has been unable to keep its entire team for more than a season.



Asante Kotoko’s squad that made it the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup had some of its key players leaving the team at the end of the season, notable among them were, Abdul Fatawu, Amos Frimpong, Kwame Bonsu among others.



“We cannot just sign players, assemble them and dream of winning trophies because we are Kotoko. It doesn’t work that way,” he told Kumasi FM.



“If all these things are put in place very well and the supporters exercise patience for the team, automatically the target of winning African titles will materialize,” James Kwasi Appiah concluded.



Asante Kotoko will be representing the country in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League.

