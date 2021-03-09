Sports News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Maintain the spirit of oneness - Akufo-Addo to Black Satellites

The Satellites won the 4th title for Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the Black Satellites of Ghana to maintain the relationship of brotherhood that they have built.



He said this to them when the team paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House to present their trophy from their win of the Africa Under 20 Championship in Mauritania.



“Ayekoo to the Black Satellites and to the technical and management team for the independence day gift. I look forward to receiving them at the Jubilee House later this afternoon. Hopefully, this should be the beginning of a new era of success for Ghanaian football,” he said earlier in the day, during his State of the Nation Address to Parliament.



When the team eventually visited, he expressed even more joy at the feat they had achieved, urging them to keep the performance up and to project bigger laurels in the future.



He also told them not to break the bond of brotherhood they had built from playing together and winning the African Championship.



"Thank you all very very much for coming. You are now a team of brothers. Maintain the brotherhood and the spirit of oneness among you," he said.



Ghana beat Uganda 2-0 in the final courtesy of Daniel Afriyie Barnie brace to clinch their fourth title on the continent.