Maintain Chris Hughton and trust him with the project - Gerald Asamoah advises GFA

Sports News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian-born former Germany player, Gerald Asamoah, has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to maintain Chris Hughton as Black Stars head coach.



The ex-Schalke 04 man argues that the Black Stars need continuity and a long-term plan with a coach who will be trusted to lead the process.



He believes Chris Hughton should be the man for the project and therefore advises that the GFA not to pull the plug on him.



"What we need is continuity. Somebody who will be there for long enough to say we have a project for five years and this is the coach we are going with," he told Joy Sports.



"[In here] Otto Addo came and he didn't stay even for a year then Chris came. [We need to identify] a coach and say 'we have a project with you. In five years we want to be there.' So then, you need to believe the coach and work with the coach. This is what I can say to the members [of the GFA]. It will be a good idea to keep the coach for long," he added.



The Black Stars technical team, made up of Chris Hughton, George Boateng, Didi Dramani, and Richard Kingson, has been heavily criticised following some poor results.



Many have called for the head of the Hughton after Ghana's 1-0 loss to Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The defeat turned out to be Ghana's third defeat in their last four games.



