Mainoo is everything a modern midfielder needs to be - Erik ten Hag

Manchester United's head coach, Erik ten Hag, has showered praise on the emerging talent, Kobbie Mainoo, hailing him as a quality player equipped with all the attributes essential for a modern-day midfielder.



Mainoo, at just 18 years old, showcased his prowess in a stellar performance for the Red Devils, sealing the victory in a dramatic 4-3 win against Wolves.



The English player of Ghanaian descent not only starred in midfield but also delivered the decisive goal for Ten Hag's team.



With Wolves making a spirited comeback from being 2-0 down at half-time and 3-1 behind on 85 minutes, it was Mainoo who rose to the occasion.



Picking up the ball on the left, he skilfully nutmegged Max Kilman, cut inside, and elegantly bent the ball into the bottom corner.



The game had seen Marcus Rashford open the scoring, Rasmus Hojlund doubling the lead, and Pablo Sarabia pulling one back from the penalty spot. Scott McTominay seemingly secured the win for United with a headed goal after coming on as a second-half substitute.



Reflecting on Mainoo's standout performance, Ten Hag expressed his admiration for the young midfielder, stating, “Mainoo is just everything a modern midfielder needs to be. It's wonderful to see, and I hope he stays calm like he is, as he did with his goal as well. He is determined, he is a good character, and I hope he keeps going with this progress.”



Mainoo's stellar performance comes on the back of his first goal for Manchester United in the FA Cup against Newport, marking a remarkable week for the 18-year-old English youth-star who is eligible to play for Ghana.



