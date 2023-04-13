Maiden edition of Aboakyer Cycling Race launched

Other Sports of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: Dennis Kweku Moore, Contributor

This year’s maiden edition of the Aboakyer Cycling Race has been launched at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium.



The main event of the Aboakyer Race will roll off on the 29th of April 2023 covering a distance of 90km from Accra Sports Stadium through Akotsii, Ojobi, Kweikrom, Gyangyanadze, Gyahadze, Nsuekyir and finish with three laps of criteria within Winneba townships to taste the tour de France route alike in Winneba.



The race will attract fantastic cash prizes and three jerseys, the ultimate best time – “Aboakyer Jersey,” the “Escape of the day” day wears visit to Winneba Jersey and intermediate sprint wears the “Winneba Sports College Jersey.”



Secretary General of the Ghana cycling Federation and Glasgow 2023 Cycling World Championships Chef du Mission Shaaban Mohammed’s request to the Honourable Paramount Chief of Winneba Neenyi Ghartey VIII Omanhen of Effutu Traditional Area touched the hearts of all and sundry present.



“I humbly request you give out a piece of land around Winneba for the media as a media village”- Shaaban mentioned.



The auditorium erupted with rapturous applause with the request receiving a positive gesture from the Paramount Chief and his sub chiefs present.



The affable, cool, and humble Chief Neenyi Ghartey VIII, espoused in his speech the history of the Aboakyer Festival and expressed elation at this launch.



The Aboakyer Festival Cycling Race Launch was initiated by the Winneba Sports College, the Effutu Traditional Council in collaboration with the Ghana cycling Federation.



In his remarks, the Director General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi applauded the initiative and mentioned that the future of the festival is bright , adding the adoption of a Hunting sport for the youth in the catchment area is possible.



Professor Twumasi praised the cycling Federation for its consistent progress in the development of the sport. He was of full praise to the Paramount Chief of Winneba Neenyi Ghartey VIII Omanhen of Effutu Traditional area for his dedication in promoting Sports through the Aboakyer Festival.



Other high profile dignatories who graced the launch is Nana George Owusu, popularly known as Nana Mankata, President of Sports For All, includes is; Neenyi Adoo Opam II, Neenyi Obor Kwesi Atta II, Neenyi Gyan Gyete Gyenkuma Okyeame, Maama Agnes B. Mensah, Nana Kobina Otuboah I, Benkumhene, Nana Kojo Oppong, PRO, Aboakyer Planning committee, Collins Kofi Eduafo – Ag. Technical Director,Sports College, Yakubu Commodore, management member, Winneba Sports College, Ambrose Derry, Technical Officer, Winneba Sports College and Catherine Bang, Women’s commissioner Winneba Sports College and Mr Koora board member of NSA.



The launch of the Aboakyer Festival Cycling Race ushers into space the upcoming World Cycling Championships in Glasgow from the 3-13 August,2023.