Mahama charges Kurt Okraku to raise standard of Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Saturday, 29 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former President of Ghana, John Mahama has urged Kurt Okraku, who is the president of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] to ensure the standard of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) gets better.



Over the years, the local topflight has struggled to attract fans to the various stadia.



As part of the FA's plans to whip support for the team, Mr. Okraku visited John Mahama at his residence.



John Mahama speaking during the visit believes that the current leadership has brought some vitality to the game but urged them to raise the standard of the local league.



"We know that under this administration, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] has brought some more vitality into our football and we are all supporting this administration to make sure we move football to the next level," he said as quoted by ghanafa.org.



"I know there are challenges in the domestic league because our people are more interested in the foreign League and so people don’t come to the stadium as they should but it is normally a good family entertainment, but we need to raise the standard so people will love to come to the stadium," he added.



The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League will resume this weekend after the court injunction filed by Ashgold was dismissed by an Accra High Court.