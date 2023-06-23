Maha Ayew: How Dede, Jordan's mother was 'forced' to leave stadium during Ghana-South Korea game

Sports News of Friday, 23 June 2023

Maha Ayew, mother of Black Stars duo Andre Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew was forced to leave the Education City Stadium during Ghana's Group H game against South Korea at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



According to Jordan, his mother could not handle how traumatizing the game was and thus had to leave before full-time.



The Crystal Palace man revealed that Maha left between the 65 and 70 because he could not watch the tension that comes with protecting a slim lead in the final minutes of a game.



"My Mum, after 65 or 70 minutes, she couldn't watch the game anymore. She had to leave the stadium! We like [the tension] like that, we enjoy it. It was very stressful for her. She is very passionate about the game as well, so she just couldn't watch it. With her two sons playing, it was not easy for her," Ayew disclosed as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.



During the game, Ghana took a two-goal lead in the first before Korea pulled parity in the early minutes of the second half with a strong start.



However, the Black Stars responded and regain the lead and held on this time to record their first and only win of the tournament.



Jordan Ayew's created the first goal with a beautiful cross, which Mohammed Salisu scored from a rebound. He later put in another sublime cross that was nodded in by Kudus Mohammed for the second.



After Cho Gue-sung's brace pulled Korea level, Kudus restored Ghana's lead in the 68 eight minutes connecting a cross from the right.





