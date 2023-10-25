Maguire and Onana: Unlikeliest heroes for Man United on UCL night

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: goal.com

Andre Onana became the most unlikely hero for Manchester United by saving a last-gasp penalty from Copenhagen's Jordan Larsson and salvaging a 1-0 win and three golden Champions League points.



The Cameroonian's act of heroism came after another much-maligned figure in Harry Maguire had stepped up to the plate and given United the lead, despite yet another turgid performance from Erik ten Hag's side.



Maguire's crashing header sent Old Trafford wild after the stadium had paid tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton before kick-off. United were unable to give a performance that Charlton would have been proud of, but it turned out to be a night that could map out the revival of two oft-criticised figures.



Onana had made a couple of good saves before his stunning stop to deny Larsson - the son of former United striker Henrik - from the spot with what proved to be the final kick off the game.



The save could prove to be the difference between United falling short in the Champions League or progressing to the knockouts as Ten Hag's side now have three points and are just one behind second-placed Galatasaray.



