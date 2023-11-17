Madagascar defender Tantely Avotraniaina loses wife ahead of Ghana clash

Sports News of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Madagascar defender Rabarijaoana Tantely Avotriniaina has lost his wife ahead of the game against Ghana in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



The CFF Andoharanofotsy player has been excused from the team and returned to Madagascar following the death of his wife.



His partner passed away on Tuesday while the Madagascar team were on their way from Accra to Kumasi.



"The tongue is loose, the heart is touched, in front of this suffering of our friend, our colleague, RABARIJAONA Tantely Avotriniaina or This is "Dadafara," who lost his wife," wrote the MFF on Facebook.



"He is on his way back home from Kumasi, Ghana. The Malagasy football family supports and encourages him in this difficult time he is going through."



Meanwhile, the Malagasy Football Federation held their first training in Kumasi on Wednesday as they prepare for the Black Stars on Friday.



The last time the two teams met, Ghana defeated Madagascar 3-0 at the Cape Coast stadium.