Sports News of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Macron deal: GFA to receive 1,500 training bibs for the next three seasons

The GFA will also share 5,000 pieces of balls to clubs

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, is pleased with the new collaboration contract of his outfit with the Italian company Macron.



The Ghana Football Association signed a three-year contract with Macron to become its official match-ball sponsor.



The deal which is worth GH¢1.6million will see the FA receive 5,000 pieces of balls which in effect will be distributed to the various Clubs in the Ghana Premier League, Division one, Division two, and Ghana Women’s Premier League. Juvenile football will also benefit from the latest deal.



Okraku believes the deal will release some burden off club owners in the country.



“It is a historic day and this gesture from Macron Ghana will affect every facet of our football development. Club owners would not be saddled with the burden of buying footballs,” he said during the official signing.



Aside from the balls, Macron will also give the GFA One Thousand and Five Hundred (1,500) pieces of training bibs for the next three seasons.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.