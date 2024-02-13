Macedonian side FK Shkupi sign dangerous forward Emmanuel Avornyo from Bechem Utd

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Macedonian First Football League side Macedonian have completed a deal with Bechem United to sign striker Emmanuel Avornyo.



This has been confirmed by the Ghana Premier League side in a post on X on Monday, February 12.



In the statement, Bechem United wished the forward the best of luck in the next chapter of his career.



“We have reached an agreement with FC SHKUPI for the transfer of Emmanuel Avornyo. We would like to thank him for his services to the club, and we also wish him the best of luck in his next journey,” the statement from Bechem United said.



This season, Emmanuel Avornyo has scored three goals after featuring in 15 games in the Ghana Premier League.



The young 22-year-old will hope to hit the ground running at his new club without delay.



