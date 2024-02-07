Maccabi Tel Aviv sign Ghanaian youngster Henry Addo

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Maccabi Tel Aviv have announced the signing of young Ghanaian attacker Henry Addo from Slovakian side MSK Zilina in a deal worth 1 million euros.



The 20-year-old forward has put pen to paper on a 3.5-year deal, committing himself to the Israeli club until the end of the 2026/27 season.



Addo, who stands at 180cm tall, underwent a successful medical before signing his contract.



He will wear the number 20 jersey for Maccabi and is expected to provide versatility up front, capable of playing in various positions.



In a statement released by the club, Addo expressed his excitement about joining Maccabi Tel Aviv, describing it as "the biggest club in Israel and well known in Europe."



He added that he looks forward to working hard and contributing to the team's success.



Addo graduated from Zilina's African youth academy and moved to Slovakia in 2021.



He quickly made an impact for the first team, scoring 7 goals in 28 appearances across all competitions.



His impressive form caught the attention of Maccabi scouts, leading to his move to Israel.