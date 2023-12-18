Macbones vs Konate boxing showdown set to thrill fans at Bukom boxing arena

Sports News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It promises to be an electrifying night of boxing as two fierce competitors, Macbones and Konate, step into the ring for a highly anticipated showdown at the renowned Bukom Boxing Arena and fans are eagerly awaiting the epic fight.



The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 6:30 PM.

This clash of titans promises to be a thrilling spectacle, showcasing the raw power, skill, and determination of these two exceptional fighters.



Macbones



Seth Gyimah also known as Freezy Macbones, a rising African boxing star has enraptured fans worldwide with his talents, charisma and quest for greatness. At 33 years old with only 18 amateur fights and two professional bouts to his name has come late but has lofty ambitions.



Macbones also being labelled as ‘British Mike Tyson’s distinctive blend of power, speed, and ring intelligence has established him as one versatile fighter. His adaptability to various styles and fearless demeanor inside the squared circle has endeared him to fans, attracting sizable crowds.



Konate



Seydou Konate, a former African boxing champion in Zone 2 in Sierra Leone. Konate has made a name for himself after defeating Ghana's Freezy Macbones in a middleweight qualifying match on points in Dakar on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

The Senegalese boxer dominated the fight from the start and landed several powerful punches on his Ghanaian rival and won by a unanimous decision of the judges, who scored the bout 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28 in his favour.



The Ultimate showdown



The Macbones vs Konate showdown has generated immense excitement among boxing enthusiasts, who are eagerly anticipating a display of true sportsmanship and athleticism. Both fighters have been training relentlessly, pushing their bodies to the limit to ensure they are in peak condition for this high-stakes encounter.



In addition to the main event, the evening will also feature an undercard showcasing rising stars and local talent, further adding to the excitement and entertainment value of the event. Spectators can expect a night filled with adrenaline-pumping action, as these young fighters demonstrate their potential to become future champions.



Event Venue



The Bukom Boxing Arena, located in the heart of the vibrant boxing community, is the perfect venue for this epic battle. Known for its passionate fans and intimate atmosphere, the arena has witnessed countless historic boxing moments, and this event is expected to add another chapter to its storied legacy.

Don’t miss out on this thrilling night of boxing action. Join us at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 6:30 PM, as Macbones and Konate battle it out for glory. Witness the power, skill, and heart of these incredible fighters as they leave everything in the ring