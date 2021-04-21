You are here: HomeSports2021 04 21Article 1239055

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

MacDan named U-17 Interclub Champions League Chair

Ghanaian business magnate, founder and chief executive officer of McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley has been named as Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee for the newly established U-17 Inter-Club Champions League and Inter-Regional Challenge Cup.

He chairs a nine-member Committee that has been tasked to ensure effective organization of the competitions which will take place across the country in September and October 2021.

Among their responsibilities will be to raise the needed funds to manage the competition, suggest format/competition rules to the Executive Council for approval and the general planning and management of the two juvenile tournaments. The new competition is to unearth talents at the juvenile level.

Here is the full list of members of the committee;

Mr. Daniel McKorley – Chairman

Kudjo Fianoo – Vice Chairman

Michael Fiaduse – Member

Waisu Ali Mohammed – Member

Eugene Jacquaye – Member

Amidu Abdulai – Member

Augustine Arhinful – Member

Sulley Sheriff – Member

Inusah Ahmed – Member

