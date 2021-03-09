Sports News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: Richard Atchore, contributor

Maamobi crowned winners of Ashlid inter-community football gala

Players of Maamobi jubilate with the trophy

Maamobi Community put up a splendid performances to beat Wembley All Stars in the grand finale of the maiden edition Ashlid Enterprise Inter Community football championship.



The winners kept their nerves from the spot kick after an explosive 2-2 in regulation time to deny the fearsome looking Wembley All Stars at the Kotobabi Wembley Park.



Eight Communities participated in the mini-tournament led by Wembley All Stars, Alajo, Kotobabi, New Town, Maamobi, Pigfarm, Nima and Abelemkpe Community to climax activities leading to the official opening of Ashlid Store in the capital.



The invincible Maamobi Community roared to the final and wasted no time in confirming their dominance at the Kotobabi Wembley Park.



The first half ended 2-1 in favor of Wembley All Stars despite the galaxy of super stars on the pitch for Wembley All Stars.



Wembley All Stars rallied back and sent the game to the lottery shootouts only for the inspired Maamobi community to emerge 3-1 victors.



The tournament was organized by Business man and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Ashlid, Frederick Astu, to open his first Ashlid Enterprise Store In Accra.



At the end of the competition, Maamobi Community were awarded with a beautiful trophy, two set of jerseys and three Ashild branded Football whilst the runners up Wembley All Stars got two bibs and two Ashlid Footballs.



The third place team, New Town, took home two sets of bibs and one Football.



Maamobi duo, Daniel Agyekum and Ernest Gyag, won the Best goalie and Best Player respectfully, whilst Elvis Elvis of New Town and Desmond Abugau were joint top scorers of the tournament with four (4) goals each.



Former Asante Kotoko, AshantiGold and Hearts of Oak player, Emmanuel Agyemang Duah, George Aforklenyuie from Greater Accra RAF, Former Accra Great Olympics player and the owner of Alajo United FC Mohammed Ali, Sheikh Tophic from Footbalmadeinghana.com, Michael Oduro from Metro TV were all there to make the tournament successful.





Ashlid Enterprise is the leading Ghanaian company offering sportswear to athletes in form of kits, gloves, training bibs, cones, Footballs, Football boots, Captain Armbands among others.



Asante Kotoko SC goalkeeper and 2019 SWAG player of the year Felix Annan is the brand Ambassador for Ashild Enterprise and the company signed one year contract with Hearts of Oak Goalkeeper Richard Attah.



In the past, Ashild Enterprise as a company, has been the sole supplier of quality footballs to almost all the juvenile clubs based in the country.



Additionally, they are also the sole supplier of footballs for some first tier and second tier division teams which includes, WAFA, Dreams FC, Liberty professionals, BYF Academy, Okwaku Utd, Heart Of Lions, Sporting Mirren, Alajo United.



Adding to their growing portfolio, Ashlid Enterprise is the official headline sponsor of second division side Alajo United Football Club.