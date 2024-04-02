Maame Dokono names Asamoah Gyan among Ghanaians she helped

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Grace Omaboe, alias Maame Dokono, has mentioned legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan, as one of the many Ghanaians who benefited from her many years of acting career.



Maame Dokono disclosed on Happy FM that her benevolence extended beyond the entertainment circles, with some Ghanaians in the corporate and medical fields also benefitting.



Without providing details of the said help, Maame Dokono mentioned Asamoah Gyan and Shatta Wale as two of the people she helped during her career.



“I helped a lot of people in this country. Asamoah Gyan and Shatta Wale are part of those people I helped. Shatta Wale passed through my hands at some stage. Some of the people I helped are bankers, and doctors, amongst others. I did that because I don’t want to see people suffer,” she said.



In a 2018 interview with TV3, Maame Dokono detailed how she provided a platform for Shatta Wale’s creative career to blossom.



She explained in the interview that she groomed Shatta Wale and Asamoah Gyan by giving them opportunities on the then-popular show, By The Fire Side.



“Shatta Wale was a gong-gong beater in By the Fireside… he’s one of the numerous persons I have helped,” she stated.



Asamoah Gyan is widely regarded as the most prolific goal-scorer in the history of the Black Stars, with 51 goals to his credit.



He also holds the honour of being the African footballer with the most goals in the World Cup – 6 goals.



He retired with a record of 51 goals in 109 appearances for his country in June 2023.



