Golf News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

MTN to organise golf competition to honour Jacob Plange Rhule

The competition is expected to draw participation from 100 golfers

Telecommunication giants, MTN is set to organise MTN invitational tourney on Saturday, November 21 at the Celebrity Golf Club in honour of the late Prof. Jacob Plange Rhule.



The competition which would draw participation from 100 golfers across the country would be in honour of the late Prof Plange Rhule, a former MTN Board Member, an ardent golfer and a member of the Celebrity Golf club.



He died from a short illness with Covid-19 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra on 10 April 2020, at the age of 62.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, MTN has not been able to hold any of its quarterly Golf tournaments this year.



However, golfers would be playing the first and only Golf Tournament this weekend with enviable prizes at stake for winners.



The competition would be played over 18 holes in accordance with the rules of golf as by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews and with the local rules of the Celebrity Golf Club as approved by the Competition Committee.



The Invitational Golf tourney is dubbed “MTN Business, your One-Stop-Shop for All ICT Solutions”.



According to the organisers, golfers stand to win handsome prizes packages and products donated from the sponsor.



The organisers noted that all participants are enjoined to strictly observe the Covid-19 protocols in a move to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

