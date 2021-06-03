MTN FA Cup Wrap: Hearts, Kotoko avoid upsets, Tema Youth thump Inter Allies

Sports News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: GNA

Asante Kotoko and Hearts have no difficulties in edging their opponents in the round of 64 as they sailed through into the Round 32 of this year's MTN FA Cup.



The Phobians recorded an emphatic 3-0 victory against Liberty Professional with Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scoring a brace while Kwadwo Obeng Junior grabbed the other goal.



Bekwai Youth Football Academy (BYFA) couldn't produce any shock against Asante Kotoko as the Porcupine Warriors edged them 2-0 at the Nana Gyamfi Park.



Two second-half goals from Fabio Gama and Emmanuel Keyekeh were enough for the defending champions.



Division One League side Tema Youth produced the shocker of Round 64 when they annihilated Premier league side Inter Allies 5-1 at the Tema Sports Stadium.



Inter Allies who are bottom placed in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League could ignite their woeful season with cup triumph as they were embarrassed by the second-tier side.



Dreams FC also lost on penalties 4-2 to Division One league side Phar Rangers after regulation time ended in a 2-2 draw.



Below are some results of round 64:



Hearts of Oak 3-0 Liberty Professionals



Skyy FC 2-0 Ebusua Dwarfs



Eleven Wise 0-1 Medeama



BYFA 0-2 Asante Kotoko



Elmina Sharks 1-0 Metro Stars



King Faisal 0-1 Ashantigold



Aduana Stars 1-0 Eleven Wonders



Tema Youth 5-1 Inter Allies



WAFA 4-0 Akatsi Stars



Berekum Chelsea 3-1 Bofoakwa



Phar Rangers 2-2 Dreams (4-2 on penalties)



Berekum Chelsea 3-1 Bofoakwa



Great Olympics 2-0 Charity Stars



Vipers 1-0 Star Madrid



Tamale United 1-1 Tamale City (4-5 on penalties)



Paga Crocodiles 0-0 Freedom Fighters



Okyeman Planners 0-0 Young Wise (4-5 on penalties)