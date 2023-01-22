MTN FA Cup: We created chances but couldn't score - Legon Cities coach

Sports News of Sunday, 22 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Legon Cities head coach Maxwell Konadu has stated that his side created chances against Accra Great Olympics but couldn't bury any of them.



In today's game, Legon Cities beat Accra Great Olympics on penalties to move to the next round of the MTN FA Cup.



Legon Cities started the game very well, Abdul Rahman had a chance to fire them ahead in the 5th minute but missed from close range.



After halftime, both teams tried to break the deadlock but all their efforts went wide.



Dennis Wazorzi was sent off by the referee in the 90+4 minute.



The game went straight to penalties after a 0-0 score. The Dade boys missed two and scored three while Legon Cities missed one and scored four.



“It was a good game of two halves. We played well. We created some decent chances but couldn’t score any of them. It’s part of the game," Maxwell Konadu said after the game.



Legon Cities now waits to know who their next opponent will be.



