MTN FA Cup: Samuel Inkoom apologises for missing decisive penalty in Hearts defeat to Dreams

Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom, has apologised for missing decisive his side's narrow defeat to Dreams FC in the MTN FA Cup.



Inkoom failed to bury a spot kick in stoppage time as Hearts of Oak lost 1-0 to Dreams in round 16 of the domestic League Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The former Asante Kotoko player took to Twitter to apologise to his teammates and the fans.



"Not the results we wanted today. Deeply sorry for disappointing my teammates and the amazing supporters," he tweeted.



"We live to fight again, we never say die. Phooooobia."



Agyenim Boateng gave Dreams a first-half lead after a defensive mishap. His goal was enough to send the Still Believe club to the last 8.



The title holders could have sent the game into penalty shootouts when they were awarded a penalty in additional time.



Samuel Inkoom stepped up for the kick but Benjamin Yorke approached him to pass on the responsibility to him and he missed.



The referee awarded a retake after goalkeeper Augustine Koomson stepped off his online before making the save.



Inkoom took charge this time and he also missed what was the last kick of the game.





