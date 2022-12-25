MTN FA Cup Round 64: King Faisal beat PRO Players Football Academy 2-0

Sports News of Sunday, 25 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

King Faisal are through to the Round of 32 of the 2022/2023 MTN FA Cup competition.



The Kumasi-based club sealed the qualification on Sunday, December 25, following a deserved 2-0 victory against PRO Players Football Academy.



King Faisal this afternoon locked horns with the lower-division club in a contest staged at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Courtesy of goals from Samuel Adom and Samuel Kusi, the Ghana Premier League side secured the needed result to advance from the Round of 64.



The domestic cup competition for the 2022/23 football season has gradually gained ground and is taking shape.



While matches have been played since Thursday, games will continue until Tuesday, December 27 to wrap up the round.



Defending champions Hearts of Oak are in the competition and hoping to win it three consecutive times.



