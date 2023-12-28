MTN FA Cup Round 64: Dreams FC brush aside Susubribi FC with a 1-0 win to advance to next round

Sports News of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Premier League side, Dreams Football Club are through to the Round 32 stage of this season’s MTN FA Cup competition after securing a narrow victory over Susubribi Sporting Club.



The defending champions of the domestic cup competition locked horns with the lower-tier outfit today to clear the outstanding Round 64 clash that was originally scheduled to be played weeks ago.



In a game played at the Theatre of Dreams Park in Dawu today, a solitary strike from experienced forward John Antwi sealed a 1-0 victory for Dreams FC to beat Susubribi.



