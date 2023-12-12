MTN FA Cup Round 32 draw to be held on Wednesday

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the draw for the Round 32 stage of this season’s MTN FA Cup will be held on Wednesday, December 13.



“The draw for the Round of 32 of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup will be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, live in the studios of Max TV in Accra,” the Ghana FA said in a statement on Monday, December 11.



All but two games are remaining to be played to wrap up the games in the Round 64 stage.



Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC will face Basake Holy Stars FC in their outstanding Round of 64 match at Akoon Park on Wednesday to decide who joins the qualified teams in the Round of 32.



In the other outstanding game, Dreams FC will also host Susubribi FC on Wednesday.



The qualified teams will be zoned into groups taking into consideration their proximity and respective home venues before the Round 32 draw on Wednesday.



The draw is set to commence at 3 pm and will be live on TV.