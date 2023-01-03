MTN FA Cup Round 32: Checkout the teams Hearts and Asante Kotoko would face

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The draw for the Round 32 stage of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup competition has been held today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023.



At the end of the draw, defending Champions Hearts of Oak have been drawn to face fellow Ghana Premier League club Dreams FC.



Meanwhile, league champions Asante Kotoko have also been paired against Benab Football Club from the Ashanti Region.



While King Faisal will face Bibiani Gold Stars, Aduana Stars will come up against Bofoakwa Tano.



Check out more interesting fixtures from the Round 32 draw of the MTN FA Cup below:



Great Olympics v Legon Cities



Hearts of Oak v Dreams FC



Benab Football Club v Asante Kotoko



Debibi United Football Club V Wa Power FC



Samartex FC v Nations FC



Karela United v Skyy FC



Bofoakwa Tano v Aduana Stars



Volta Rangers v Krystal Palace



Heart of Lions v MSK Zilina Africa



Liberty Professionals v AS Rences



King Faisal v Gold Stars



Cape Coast Vipers v Ebusua Dwarfs



Kotoku Royals v Nzema Kotoko