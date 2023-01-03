You are here: HomeSports2023 01 03Article 1689842

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

MTN FA Cup Round 32: Checkout the teams Hearts and Asante Kotoko would face

MTN FA Cup MTN FA Cup

The draw for the Round 32 stage of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup competition has been held today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

At the end of the draw, defending Champions Hearts of Oak have been drawn to face fellow Ghana Premier League club Dreams FC.

Meanwhile, league champions Asante Kotoko have also been paired against Benab Football Club from the Ashanti Region.

While King Faisal will face Bibiani Gold Stars, Aduana Stars will come up against Bofoakwa Tano.

Check out more interesting fixtures from the Round 32 draw of the MTN FA Cup below:

Great Olympics v Legon Cities

Hearts of Oak v Dreams FC

Benab Football Club v Asante Kotoko

Debibi United Football Club V Wa Power FC

Samartex FC v Nations FC

Karela United v Skyy FC

Bofoakwa Tano v Aduana Stars

Volta Rangers v Krystal Palace

Heart of Lions v MSK Zilina Africa

Liberty Professionals v AS Rences

King Faisal v Gold Stars

Cape Coast Vipers v Ebusua Dwarfs

Kotoku Royals v Nzema Kotoko

