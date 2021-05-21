MTN FA Cup R64: Hearts host Liberty, Kotoko face BYFA

Sports News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: GNA

The draw for the round of 64 of this year's MTN FA Cup competition has been held with some interesting pairings.



It will be an all-Premier League affair when Accra Hearts of Oak host Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium next week as they quest to win their 10th FA Cup title.



Kotoko would face off against Division One side Bekwai Youth Football Academy (BYFA) as they look to book a spot in the Round of 32 with eyes on a trophy they have won 12 times.



King Faisal would host Ashanti Gold while Aduana Stars would face off against Eleven Wonders in an all premier league affair.



All matches are expected to be held next week at various match centres with organizers announcing that the winner of this year's FA Cup would get GHC80,000.



Below are the full fixtures for R64:



Central Region:

Vipers vs Star Madrid

Skyy FC vs Ebusua Dwarfs

Unistar Academy vs Windy Professionals

Elmina Sharks vs Metro Stars FC



Western Region:

Aboi Young Stars vs Samartex

Sekondi Eleven Wise vs Medeama SC

Sekondi Hasaacas vs Karela United FC



Northern Region & Upper Regions:

Kintampo FC vs Bolga Soccer Masters

Real 24 hours FC vs Steadfast FC

Paga Crocodiles vs Sombo Freedom Stars

RTU vs Tamale City



Greater Accra:

Accra Great Olympics vs Charity Stars FC

Tema Youth FC vs Inter Allies FC

Accra City Stars FC vs Third World FC

Accra Hearts of Oak vs Liberty Professionals

Legon Cities vs Uncle T FC

Attram De Visser vs Mighty Jets FC



Eastern Region:

Okyeman Planners FC vs Young Wise FC

Kade United FC vs Okwawu United

Phar Rangers vs Dreams FC



Bono-Ahafo Regions:

Kintampo Top Talents FC vs Mighty Royals FC

Aduana Stars vs Eleven Wonders

Kato Freedom Fighters vs Bechem United

Kenyasi New Dreams FC vs Sunyani Reformers

Young Apostles FC vs TECHIMAN City/Unity FC

Berekum Chelsea vs Bofoakwa Tano FC



Ashanti Region:

Wassaman FC vs Asokwa Deportivo

River Plate Athletic Club vs Thunderbolt FC

BYFA vs Asante Kotoko

King Faisal vs Ashantigold



Volta Region:

WAFA FC vs Akatsi Allstars FC

Hearts of Lions FC vs Bebeto FC