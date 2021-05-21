MTN FA Cup R64: Hearts host Liberty, Kotoko face BYFA

Sports News of Friday, 21 May 2021
Source: GNA
The draw for the round of 64 of this year's MTN FA Cup competition has been held with some interesting pairings.
It will be an all-Premier League affair when Accra Hearts of Oak host Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium next week as they quest to win their 10th FA Cup title.
Kotoko would face off against Division One side Bekwai Youth Football Academy (BYFA) as they look to book a spot in the Round of 32 with eyes on a trophy they have won 12 times.
King Faisal would host Ashanti Gold while Aduana Stars would face off against Eleven Wonders in an all premier league affair.
All matches are expected to be held next week at various match centres with organizers announcing that the winner of this year's FA Cup would get GHC80,000.
Below are the full fixtures for R64:
Central Region:
Vipers vs Star Madrid
Skyy FC vs Ebusua Dwarfs
Unistar Academy vs Windy Professionals
Elmina Sharks vs Metro Stars FC
Western Region:
Aboi Young Stars vs Samartex
Sekondi Eleven Wise vs Medeama SC
Sekondi Hasaacas vs Karela United FC
Northern Region & Upper Regions:
Kintampo FC vs Bolga Soccer Masters
Real 24 hours FC vs Steadfast FC
Paga Crocodiles vs Sombo Freedom Stars
RTU vs Tamale City
Greater Accra:
Accra Great Olympics vs Charity Stars FC
Tema Youth FC vs Inter Allies FC
Accra City Stars FC vs Third World FC
Accra Hearts of Oak vs Liberty Professionals
Legon Cities vs Uncle T FC
Attram De Visser vs Mighty Jets FC
Eastern Region:
Okyeman Planners FC vs Young Wise FC
Kade United FC vs Okwawu United
Phar Rangers vs Dreams FC
Bono-Ahafo Regions:
Kintampo Top Talents FC vs Mighty Royals FC
Aduana Stars vs Eleven Wonders
Kato Freedom Fighters vs Bechem United
Kenyasi New Dreams FC vs Sunyani Reformers
Young Apostles FC vs TECHIMAN City/Unity FC
Berekum Chelsea vs Bofoakwa Tano FC
Ashanti Region:
Wassaman FC vs Asokwa Deportivo
River Plate Athletic Club vs Thunderbolt FC
BYFA vs Asante Kotoko
King Faisal vs Ashantigold
Volta Region:
WAFA FC vs Akatsi Allstars FC
Hearts of Lions FC vs Bebeto FC