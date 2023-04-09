MTN FA Cup: Nsoatreman FC stun RTU to join Dreams FC in semifinals spot

Sports News of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Nsoatreman FC have shocked Real Tamale United in the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup to book a place in the semifinal spot of the competition.



Nsoatreman were hosted at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in the second game of the quarterfinals on Saturday evening.



Philip Ofori scored the only goal as Nsoatreman shocked the home side to book a place in the semifinals of the competition for the first time in their history.



On Friday, Dreams defeated Legon Cities at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu by a lone goal.



Emmanuel Adade scored the only goal of the game in extra time as the home side progressed to the next round of the competition.



Dreams FC will now face Nsoatreman FC in the semifinal clash.



Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton watched both games on Friday and Saturday at Dawu and in Tamale.



He is expected to watch the two remaining games.



On Sunday, Skyy FC will host Ebusua Dwarfs at the St. Martin's Park in Daboase with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.



The quarterfinal clash will be wrapped up with a game between King Faisal at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.



The winner of the quarterfinal game on Sunday will meet the winner of the quarterfinal game on Monday in the semifinal.