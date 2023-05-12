MTN FA Cup: Nsoatreman FC highly motivated ahead of King Faisal showdown - Coach

Sports News of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of Nsoatreman FC, Abubakri Mumuni has stressed that the team has every belief that they will beat King Faisal in the semi-finals of this season’s MTN FA Cup.



The two Ghana Premier League clubs are set to lock horns this weekend to fight for a place in the finals.



Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Coach Abubakri Mumuni said the club’s president has motivated the team well enough to go for victory.



"Well, we are putting things in place to eliminate King Faisal and move to the finals. We are upbeat about our chances, the players know what is expected of them, the club President has motivated us to go all out so we shall surely get the result to make the people of Nsoatre happy’’ Coach Mumuni said on Thursday.



The game between Nsoatreman FC and King Faisal is scheduled to be played on Sunday, May 14.



The game will kick off at 15:00gmt at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.