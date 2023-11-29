MTN FA Cup: Nania FC eliminate Hearts of Oak on penalties

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Nania FC have eliminated Hearts of Oak from the 2023/2024 MTN FA Cup after beating the Phobians 4-3 on penalties.



The round of 64 encounters ended goalless and was decided from the penalty spot as the lower-tier side kicked out the most successful club in the competition.



Hearts of Oak had a good start in the game making incursions but could not break the deadlock.



Kwadwo Obeng Jnr missed the target narrowly with the first big chance of the game before Nurudeen forced a save from the visiting goalkeeper late in the first half.



The second half did not see many chances, unlike the first half. Obeng Junior almost gave the house the lead after a brilliant solo run but his effort went wide.



Nania FC after an outstanding defensive display went on to win the game on penalty and sailed through to the next round.



