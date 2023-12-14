MTN FA Cup: Kotoko get GoldStars, Medeama pitched against Skyy FC in round 32

Sports News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The round 32 draw for the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup round of 32 has been conducted by the Ghana Football Association on Wednesday afternoon.



The draw saw Asante Kotoko pitched against Bibiani Gold Stars in the only all Ghana Premier League match up so far, there could be defending champions Dreams FC facing off against Heart of Lions if they are able to brush aside Susibribib FC in their outstanding round 64 match.



Ghana Premier League side Karela United are set to face off against local rivals KASALGU ARROW HEADS, with the Pride and Passion lads playing away.



Bechem United will come up against PAC Academy in an interesting game to look out for in the third round.



Elmina Sharks will play at home to Swedru All-Blacks in an all division one league match.



Ghana Premier League holders Medeama SC are set to play away to Skyy FC.



The round of 32 fixtures will be played between January 5 and 9, 2024.



See the full fixtures below:



